Dubstep DJ Cookie Monsta dies aged 31

DJ Cookie Monsta, who created music within the dubstep genre, has died aged 31.

The disc jockey and producer’s record label, Circus Records, confirmed the news in a statement on Twitter.

The world will miss you Cookie, we will miss you brother. pic.twitter.com/lbir8HI9AM — Circus Records (@circus_records) October 2, 2020

It said: “Our beloved Tony Cook (aka Cookie Monsta) has left us. We are devastated, no words can contain our feelings on such a day.

“All of our thoughts go to Tony’s family, friends and our heart especially goes out to Tony’s son Olly, the Mini Monsta. The world will miss you Cookie, we will miss you brother.

“Out of respect for Tony’s family, we will hold off on commenting any further until deemed appropriate.”

They did not reveal the cause of death.

The DJ, originally from Nottingham, helped popularise the dubstep genre, which emerged out of London in the late 1990s, releasing songs including Ruff and Blurgh.

Fellow DJs and musicians paid their respects to Cookie Monsta on Twitter.

Fellow dubstep producer Emalkay wrote: “I can’t believe what I’m hearing about Cookie Monsta @CookieMonstaDUB, gutted isn’t the word. We just lost an absolute legend of a person.”

DJ Koven added: “We are honestly beyond devastated at the news just shared by circus records, the passing of Tony, Cookie Monsta. He was always so much fun to be around, he had a wonderful and caring soul. We are so so sad for this loss to everyone that knew him. Rest in peace.”

Dubstep DJ Sukh Knight said: “R.I.P my brudda tony tha cookie monsta…u always showed me love…ur legend shall live on…glad i got to do a show and party with u in Minneapolis 2 years ago n we had fun…just wished we cuda done that again…big love and strength to tony’s family and the circus fam.”

PA Media