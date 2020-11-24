Dublin's Fontaines DC receive Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album

Irish indie rock band Fontaines DC have received a nomination for Best Rock Album for their record A Hero’s Death.

It is the first Grammy nomination for the post-punk revival band formed in The Liberties Dublin in 2017, with their initials DC standing for Dublin City.

The group consists of Grian Chatten on vocals, Carlos O'Connell and Conor Curley on guitar, Conor Deegan III on bass and Tom Coll on drums.

“Jaysus we’ve been nominated for a Grammy for Best Rock Album with A Hero’s Death,” a post on the band’s Twitter page read this evening.

JAYSUS WEâVE BEEN NOMINATED FOR A GRAMMY FOR BEST ROCK ALBUM WITH A HEROâS DEATH@recordingacad pic.twitter.com/BkrgMVV6Q1 — Fontaines D.C. (@fontainesdublin) November 24, 2020

A Hero’s Death is nominated alongside Kiwanuka by Michael Kiwanuka, Daylight from Grace Potter, Sound & Fury from Sturgill Simpson and The New Abnormal by The Strokes.

The album was released on July 31 and was written in midst of extensive touring for their debut album Dogrel, which was nominated for the Mercury Prize and Choice Music Prize last year.

Their song Big was named number five on NME’s The 50 Best Songs of 2019 ratings.

