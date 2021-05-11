Dua Lipa: Vocal talent who became a pop superstar during lockdown

Dua Lipa is perhaps the biggest music star to emerge from lockdown.

The singer and former model, 25, became a household name with the release of her disco-inspired second album, Future Nostalgia, in March 2020.

She has now secured best female solo artist and best album at the Brit Awards.

Since breaking through in 2017, Lipa has won three Grammy Awards and an NME Award, also becoming the first female artist to receive five nods in a single year at the Brits.

Expand Close Dua Lipa in 2017 (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dua Lipa in 2017 (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)

Born in London to Kosovan-Albanian parents, Lipa was taken back to the Kosovan capital of Pristina when she was in her early teens.

At 15, she returned to the UK alone to pursue her dream of becoming a singer.

Working as a model, she gained the attention of Warner Bros and signed a record deal in 2014.

Her self-titled debut album was delayed as she tried, at first unsuccessfully, to gain traction in the charts.

That changed in 2017 with the release of New Rules, which captured the public imagination with its message of female camaraderie and pastel-hued music video.

Expand Close Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa (Warner/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa (Warner/PA)

In 2018, Lipa won the Brit awards for best female solo artist and breakthrough act.

While many artists delayed album releases due to the pandemic, Lipa brought hers forward to March 2020 after it leaked online.

Future Nostalgia won Lipa her first number one album and was lauded for its fresh take on classic 80s pop.

Singles Physical, Don’t Start Now and Break My Heart cracked the top 10, while taste-makers called Future Nostalgia the first great pop album of 2020.

Lipa is reported to have been dating model Anwar Hadid, the brother of catwalk stars Gigi and Bella Hadid, since 2019.

Rumours the pair were in a relationship started in earnest when they were photographed kissing in July 2019 at a music festival, shortly after Lipa’s break-up from long-time boyfriend Isaac Carew.

PA Media