Dua Lipa has revealed she feared no-one would turn up to watch her Glastonbury set.

Dua Lipa has revealed she feared no-one would turn up to watch her Glastonbury set.

Dua Lipa says she feared no-one would watch her Glastonbury set

The Grammy Award-winning singer played the John Peel Stage in 2017, performing hits including New Rules and Be The One.

The set proved hugely popular, with fans spilling out of the tent and braving pouring rain to watch.

Dua Lipa has revealed she worried no-one would turn up to watch her perform at Glastonbury (Ian West/PA)

However Lipa, 24, has now revealed she was worried she would be performing to an empty tent.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats, she said: “I was like, ‘No one’s going to show up’. I was petrified. 10 minutes before the show starts, it’s still quite empty outside.

“I’m like, ‘alright, doesn’t matter. Whatever happens, I’m still playing Glastonbury. Whoever shows up shows up’.”

The British star, who won the Grammy for best new artist earlier this year, was quickly surprised by the size of the crowd she had attracted.

“I run out onto stage. The whole tent is full. There’s people outside of the tent. It’s pouring down with rain and they’re still there sitting and watching,” she said.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God. All these people are here to come and see me’. I couldn’t believe my eyes. I couldn’t believe my luck. I couldn’t believe that people were there. It was the first time where I was like, ‘All right, let’s do it’. Glastonbury’s always been a really special festival for me.”

PA Media