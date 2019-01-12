Dua Lipa hails memorable day after securing four Brit nominations

Dua Lipa said the day is “one for the books” after receiving four Brit Award nominations across two categories.

The singer secured nods for her track IDGAF and her collaboration with Scottish DJ Calvin Harris, One Kiss, with both songs shortlisted for British single and British artist video of the year.

Posting on Instagram, the New Rules hit-maker thanked the awards body and told fans January 12 will be a day she remembers forever.

She wrote: “BRIT NOMS IN 2 CATEGORIES… WHAAAAT!!! THANK YOU Brits. 12th of Jan seems to be one for the books! LOVE LOVE LOVE SEE YOU THERE xxx”

Singer-songwriter MNEK, who is credited as a co-writer on IDGAF, also took to social media to celebrate Lipa’s success.

He said: “That’s hot. Big up Dua Lipa. IDGAF is a nominee.”

Anne-Marie, who found fame featuring alongside Sean Paul on Clean Bandit’s Rockabye, also received four nominations.

She posted a similarly gushing message to Twitter, accompanied by a video of her laughing gleefully at the news.

She said: “4 X BRIT NOMINATIONS. I am SOOOOOO HAPPPPYYYYYYYY OMGGGGGGGGGGGG”

4 X BRIT NOMINATIONS.



I am SOOOOOO HAPPPPYYYYYYYY OMGGGGGGGGGGGG @BRITs ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/zg4GegSRvx — ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarie) January 12, 2019

George Ezra, who this year scored a number one album with Staying At Tamara’s, also celebrated the news of his three nominations.

On Instagram he said: “Can’t believe I’m saying this but I’ve been nominated in three Brits categories this year! See you on Feb 20th.”

Jorja Smith, who also received three nominations, simply said: “Woiiiiiioi,” before adding: “Thank you so much.”

The Brit Awards will take place on February 20 at London’s O2 Arena at 8pm.

Press Association