Sunday 23 December 2018

Dua Lipa ‘discontinues’ her work with fashion brand Nyden

The singer said she would be announcing ‘something special’ in the new year.

Dua Lipa partnered Nyden earlier this year to create a series of capsule collections (Ian West/PA)
By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent

Dua Lipa has announced that she has “discontinued” her work with fashion brand Nyden.

The singer, 23, partnered with the brand earlier this year to create a series of capsule collections.

At the time, Lipa said the range would be “accessible” but there was some criticism online after it was reported that it would only go up to a UK size 16.

Announcing that she and Nyden were no longer teaming up, Lipa said on Twitter: “Nyden and I have discontinued our work together.

“I will be announcing something special in the new year that I feel better represents myself and my fans.

“Thank you for your support xx.”

