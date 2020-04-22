Dua Lipa confirms whether Miley Cyrus collaboration will be released

Dua Lipa, who had worked on a song with Miley Cyrus before the coronavirus pandemic (Ian West/PA)

Dua Lipa’s collaboration with Miley Cyrus will not be released, the star has confirmed.

The Future Nostalgia singer, 24, worked on a song with Cyrus, 27, before the coronavirus pandemic.

She revealed its existence during a recent radio interview, but refused to give any further details.

However, they have since decided not the release the track.

Lipa told the PA news agency: “The song that me and Miley originally wanted to put out, we decided that it wasn’t the right one for us.

“We haven’t got anything new at the moment but hopefully we will get back together and do something, because we really do want to do it.

“We were just playing around and trying things out.”

The singer, whose new album Future Nostalgia is out now, said she had recorded more music that she planned to release in the coming months.

“I’ve not been writing anything yet,” she said.

“I don’t think I am quite ready to jump into the next project.

“My head is still in this one and I still have a few more songs that I want people to hear before I get into anything new.”

PA Media