Dua Lipa celebrates ‘female empowerment’ at Grammys dominated by women

Dua Lipa celebrated “female empowerment” after women dominated the Grammy Awards.

The British star, 25, won best pop vocal album for Future Nostalgia and delivered a dazzling performance at the Los Angeles Convention Centre.

There were also big wins for Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, H.E.R and Megan Thee Stallion.

Women won the big four categories – song, album and record of the year, as well as best new artist.

Lipa – now a three-time Grammy winner – told of her delight at being honoured alongside her fellow female stars.

Speaking after the ceremony, she said: “I feel first of all, really, really grateful. I am over the moon and I am so grateful for the recognition.

“For the recognition of women, I feel like there’s been a lot of female empowerment and lots of women winning awards tonight.

“And so it’s been absolutely amazing to be alongside all that, to feel that energy and for an album that means so much to me I’m just so proud to be standing here with this award.

“It’s unmatched, the feeling.”

Lipa, who won best pop vocal album ahead of industry heavyweights Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles and Swift, performed during the ceremony.

She sang Levitating and Don’t Start Now, performing against an 80s-inspired backdrop while dressed in a glittering pink outfit.

She later shed her over-sized blazer to reveal a sparkling two-piece. She said she wanted to challenge herself with the performance.

“There’s always going to be a little bit of pressure when you’re performing at the Grammys,” she said. “So I was a little bit nervous but I was very excited.”

She added: “I just wanted to do something fun, something I’d never done before. I wanted to challenge myself a little bit, whether it was from the outfit changes to the choreo, to creating a little bit of drama in the performance that I felt grew as the performance went on. It just built on it.

“And I was just really proud of all of us.”

