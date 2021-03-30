Dua Lipa and Griff to perform at Brit Awards

Dua Lipa will perform at the Brits (Matt Crossick/PA)

Dua Lipa and Griff are to perform at this year’s Brit Awards.

Griff was previously announced as the winner of this year’s rising star prize.

The pair are the first performers who have been confirmed for this year’s ceremony.

Expand Close Griff is a past winner of the rising star prize (Brit Awards/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Griff is a past winner of the rising star prize (Brit Awards/PA)

Lipa said: “I am so excited to be returning to perform for you all at the Brits this year.

“It’s going to be truly special to be back on stage in the UK.”

Griff said: “I’m going to be in a room full of the biggest and best artists in the world, singing my little heart out. I can’t wait!”

Nominations for this year’s awards will be revealed on Wednesday.

The Brit Awards will take place on May 11 at London arena The O2 and will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall.

PA Media