Drake waxwork joins Stormzy and Freddie Mercury at Madame Tussauds

A waxwork of Canadian rapper Drake has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds London to stand alongside Stormzy, Freddie Mercury and Amy Winehouse in the attraction’s Impossible Festival Music Zone.

The figurine, wearing a camouflage t-shirt and cargo trousers, is styled on the 36-year-old musician’s surprise appearance at the Wireless Festival in September 2021.

Drake was not part of the acts announced at the London festival in Crystal Palace Park prior to joining the headliner, American rapper Future, on stage.

The pair performed a five-song set including the live debut of their collaboration Way 2 Sexy which was a US number one in the Billboard charts.

The waxwork also has a green parachute bomber jacket and white Nike Air Force 1 trainers along with replica jewellery from Cartier and Van Cleef.

Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “Drake has shown his love for London on numerous occasions with his surprise appearance at Wireless Festival being just one example of this.

“There is no denying that the Canadian rap superstar is a music icon, with countless awards and numerous nominations under his belt, including at this year’s Brit Awards.

“We know that our guests will be sure to take care of Drake as he becomes a keeper at Madame Tussauds London.”

The song A Keeper forms part of Drake’s 2022 seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind while Take Care is the name of his second album, released in 2011.

In 2019, the rapper revived Top Boy on Netflix as he was so upset the London crime drama was axed, after two seasons aired on Channel 4 from 2011 to 2013.

He served as an executive producer, on the streaming platform’s new incarnation, still set on the fictional Summerhouse estate in Hackney, for the two new series.

Netflix announced in March 2022 the show, starring Ashley Walters, Micheal Ward and Kane Robinson, will come to an end with a fifth and final series.

Drake is also an actor, first rising to fame in Canadian teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation and then appearing in Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.

In October 2022, Drake collaborated with London-born 21 Savage on the album Her Loss which has seen the duo nominated for best international group at the 2023 Brit Awards.

The album reached number one in the UK charts following four other records, Certified Lover Boy, Dark Lane Demo Tapes, Views and Scorpion claiming the top spot.

The Toronto-born rapper, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, has previously won two Brit Awards, for best international male solo artist in 2017 and 2019.

On Sunday, he also picked up his fifth Grammy for best rap/sung collaboration for Wait For You.

The Drake figure can be seen at Madame Tussauds London from Friday February 10.