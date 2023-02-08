| 10°C Dublin

Drake waxwork joins Stormzy and Freddie Mercury at Madame Tussauds

The model is styled on the Canadian rapper’s surprise appearance at London’s Wireless Festival in September 2021.

Madame Tussauds London&rsquo;s new figure of Drake, which will go on display at the attraction&rsquo;s Impossible Festival music zone from February 10 (Jonathan Short/Madame Tussauds) Expand

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

A waxwork of Canadian rapper Drake has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds London to stand alongside Stormzy, Freddie Mercury and Amy Winehouse in the attraction’s Impossible Festival Music Zone.

The figurine, wearing a camouflage t-shirt and cargo trousers, is styled on the 36-year-old musician’s surprise appearance at the Wireless Festival in September 2021.

