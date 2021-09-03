Drake releases highly awaited new album Certified Lover Boy

Drake has released his highly awaited latest album Certified Lover Boy.

The rap superstar, 34, announced the record’s arrival on social media following months of anticipation.

Drake, who has dominated the charts for more than a decade, had been due to release his sixth studio album in January but it was delayed while he recovered from surgery on an injured leg.

CERTIFIED LOVER BOY

AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE https://t.co/4nRngO8hDT — Drizzy (@Drake) September 3, 2021

The album cover features 12 pregnant women emojis.

The 21-track Certified Lover Boy includes songs titled Champagne Poetry, No Friends In The Industry and 7AM On Bridle Path.

It features collaborations with artists including 21 Savage, Future, Lil Baby, Jay-Z and Travis Scott.

Toronto-born Drake, 34, has been involved in a high-profile feud with fellow rapper Kanye West and fans have speculated the new album will contain digs at the Yeezy designer.

Certified Lover Boy is the follow up to four-time Grammy-winner Drake’s 2018 album Scorpion, although in March he released Scary Hours 2, a three-song EP.

All five of Drake’s previous albums have topped the charts in the US.

The rapper, real name Aubrey Graham, announced the delay of Certified Lover Boy in January with a message on social media that said: “I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery.

“I’m blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January.

“I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”