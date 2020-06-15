Drake leads the way with BET Awards nominations

Drake has been nominated the six BET Awards (Ian West/PA)

Drake is the leading nominee at the 2020 BET Awards, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary later this month.

BET announced that Drake is nominated for six honours, including video of the year and best male hip-hop artist. For both best collaboration and the viewer’s choice award, Drake is nominated twice thanks to the hits No Guidance with Chris Brown and Life Is Good with Future.

The 2020 BET Awards will be a virtual celebration because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Breakthrough rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch follow Drake with five nominations each. Megan Thee Stallion, who recently topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her Beyonce-assisted Savage remix, is nominated for video of the year, best female hip-hop artist, best collaboration, the viewers’ choice award and album of the year for Fever.

Ricch, who won his first Grammy Award earlier this year, also topped the pop charts with his upbeat hit The Box. The video for that song is nominated for video of the year alongside DaBaby’s Bop, DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle and John Legend’s Higher, Doja Cat’s Say So, Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer and Chris Brown and Drake’s No Guidance.

Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Brown, Lizzo and DaBaby earned four nominations each.

Kanye West, who released a gospel album last year, is nominated for the Dr Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award. He will compete with Kirk Franklin, the Clark Sisters, Fred Hammond, John P Kee and PJ Morton.

