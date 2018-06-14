Drake announces the release date for his upcoming album Scorpion

Titled Scorpion, the new music will be released on June 29, according to a post on the Canadian rapper’s Instagram account.

The 31-year-old Toronto native posted a black-and-white image of himself, along with his signature and the phrase, “Scorpion 2018”.

JUNE 29 2018 🦂 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 13, 2018 at 8:26pm PDT

It is unclear if it is the album’s artwork. The image caption read: “June 29 2018” and was accompanied by a scorpion emoji.