The music video for Drake’s latest hit single will be released on Thursday.

Drake announces imminent release date for In My Feelings music video

In My Feelings has sparked a worldwide dance craze which has been attempted by stars including Will Smith, Kevin Hart, Ciara and Drake himself.

Drake will release the music video for In My Feelings on Thursday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The challenge was started by Instagram comedian Shiggy, who posted a video of himself dancing in the street to the track.

The dance involves moves that perfectly sync up to Drake’s lyrics.

The Canadian rapper announced on his Instagram story that the official video would be released on Thursday.

In My Feelings is currently number one in the UK charts and is taken from the album Scorpion.

It is Drake’s third UK number one single of 2018, following on from God’s Plan and Nice For What.

