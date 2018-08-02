Entertainment Music

Thursday 2 August 2018

Drake announces imminent release date for In My Feelings music video

The song has spawned a worldwide dance craze.

Drake has announced the music video for his hit single In My Feelings will be released on Thursday (Ian West/PA)
Drake has announced the music video for his hit single In My Feelings will be released on Thursday (Ian West/PA)

By Keiran Southern, Press Association Los Angeles Correspondent

The music video for Drake’s latest hit single will be released on Thursday.

In My Feelings has sparked a worldwide dance craze which has been attempted by stars including Will Smith, Kevin Hart, Ciara and Drake himself.

ipanews_49381839-e330-47d2-9f7e-f870acf2a07a_embedded237481611
Drake will release the music video for In My Feelings on Thursday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The challenge was started by Instagram comedian Shiggy, who posted a video of himself dancing in the street to the track.

The dance involves moves that perfectly sync up to Drake’s lyrics.

The Canadian rapper announced on his Instagram story that the official video would be released on Thursday.

In My Feelings is currently number one in the UK charts and is taken from the album Scorpion.

It is Drake’s third UK number one single of 2018, following on from God’s Plan and Nice For What.

Press Association

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment