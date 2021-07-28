Download Festival leads tributes to former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison

Organisers of the Download Festival, Frank Turner and Skunk Anansie singer Skin have joined names from across the music world paying tribute to former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison following his death at 46.

Jordison established the group with percussionist Shawn Crahan and bassist Paul Gray in 1995 and they went on to global and chart success.

Their self-titled debut album was certified double platinum in the US with more than two million sales, while three of their studio albums have gone platinum in the UK.

Paying tribute to their former bandmate, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Jim Root and Shawn “Clown” Crahan all posted black squares on their social media pages.

Leicestershire heavy rock festival Download, where Slipknot have headlined four times, said: “We are devastated to hear the news of Joey Jordison’s passing.

“As a founding member of @slipknot, his incredible influence to our world is immeasurable and will be felt for years to come.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and bandmates at this time.”

Skin said: “RIP @thejoeyjordison One of the most ferocious and entertaining bands we ever played with. What a drummer! Rock has lost another legend.”

Drummer Dave Lombardo, best known as a founding member of American thrash metal band Slayer, said: “I am shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Joey Jordison. An incredible musician and songwriter, gone way too soon.

“My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who he touched with his talent. RIP Joey.”

Trivium drummer Alex Bent said: “I don’t have words, to call him an inspiration would be an understatement. Countless hours studying every move behind the kit . I owe so much to Joey Jordison and could never imagine being where I am today without his influence.”

Punk singer-songwriter Turner said: “Very sad to hear about Joey Jordison. Never crossed paths but he was an incredible musician. 46 is no age. RIP.”

In a statement widely reported by US media on Tuesday night, Jordison’s family said: “Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow.

“To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music.”

The Iowa-born drummer, also known as #1, beat Phil Collins and Dave Grohl to be named the greatest drummer of the past 25 years in 2010.

The boiler-suited musician triumphed in the poll run by leading UK drum magazine Rhythm to find readers’ top choice of drummer and drew nearly two-fifths of the 100,000 votes.

Jordison, who played two bass drums simultaneously and had to be strapped in his seat to play live as he performed on a spinning stage which tips to a 90-degree angle, left Slipknot in 2013.

He went on to play guitar for Murderdolls, and drum for Sinsaenum and Scar the Martyr.