Thursday 21 March 2019

Donny and Marie Osmond bring curtain down on 11-year Las Vegas residency

The singing siblings will perform their last show of the run in November.

Marie Osmond with her brother Donny relaxing with candy floss in their younger days (PA)
By Associated Press Reporter

Donny and Marie Osmond have said they will end their Las Vegas show later this year, concluding an 11-year run on the Strip.

The brother-sister duo made the announcement during an appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday.

Their final performance at the Flamingo Las Vegas is scheduled for November 16.

Donny and Marie with brothers Alan and Jay (Yui Mok/PA)

According to the casino, the duo launched their residency in September 2008, planning for just a six-week concert engagement.

The casino said the residency was extended again and again, marking a decade of performances last year.

The pair said they will continue performing in some fashion.

Press Association

