Dolly Parton asks for statue plans to be put on hold

Dolly Parton has asked that plans to erect a statue of her in Nashville, Tennessee, be put on hold.

Last month Democrat Representative John Mark Windle introduced a bill calling for the country music singer to be honoured in the grounds of the Capitol in her home state.

Parton, 75, said in a statement on Twitter that she wanted “to thank the Tennessee legislature for their consideration of a bill to erect a statue of me on the Capitol grounds”.

She added: “I am honoured and humbled by their intention but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration.

“Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time.

“I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now, or perhaps after I’m gone if you still feel I deserve it, then I’m certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean.

“In the meantime, I’ll continue to try to do good work to make this great state proud.”

In addition to her successful music career, Parton also has a history of philanthropy and founded the Imagination Library, which sends books to children around the world in an effort to improve child literacy.

She also made a million dollar donation to help with the development of the Moderna vaccine.

