Doja Cat wears moustache and beard made of false eyelashes at Paris Fashion Week

Doja Cat used fake eyelashes to raise eyebrows as she stepped out once again at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week.

The rapper placed the wispy false lashes over her chin and top lip to create a comical-looking beard and moustache.

She completed her ensemble with a tan and white pinstripe suit, green and white striped blouse and blue-tinted sunglasses, as she arrived for the Viktor and Rolf Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture show.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

The look was seemingly inspired by comments about an outfit Doja Cat had worn earlier in the week, which featured shaved eyebrows.

“If lashes are what you all want, lashes are what you’ll get,” the rapper wrote on her Instagram story ahead of the event.

Earlier in the week she donned a bright red dress by fashion house Schiaparelli, featuring 30,000 red Swarovski crystals.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

The crystals were attached to her head and body and she also wore a red silk bustier and a hand-knitted skirt of lacquered wooden beads and boots.

At Wednesday’s show Viktor and Rolf unveiled its own bizarre collection of topsy-turvy ballgowns.

The avant-garde show featured multiple models in “floating gowns” that were worn at various angles, including upside down.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

“Floating gowns, evoking an abstract sense of surrealism, are layered on structurally sculpted corsets.

In a separate post it added: “Dramatic ballgowns and surrealist floating dresses layered on structured corsets paraded down the runway during our ’Late Stage Capitalism Waltz’ Haute Couture show.”