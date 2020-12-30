Dog lover Geri Horner mourns the loss of her ‘special little friend’

Geri Horner is mourning her dog Daddy after her ‘special little friend’ died aged 18 (Ian West/PA)

Geri Horner is mourning her dog Daddy after her “special little friend” died aged 18.

The Spice Girl said the Pomeranian has “gone to doggy heaven” in a post on Instagram.

Horner, 48, said she had Daddy since before the birth of daughter Bluebell in 2006.

Alongside pictures of the dog, she wrote: “Goodbye to my special little friend, Daddy the dog. He kept me company when I was lonely.

“He was my little baby before I had Bluebell. After eighteen years he has gone to doggy heaven. Rest in peace, We love you.”

One of the pictures showed Daddy alongside Horner’s husband, the F1 team principal Christian Horner.

Horner, a known animal lover, lost another dog, named Hugo, in August.

She wrote at the time: “Goodbye Hugo my special friend – sadly past away to Doggie Heaven.”

PA Media