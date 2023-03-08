| 2.4°C Dublin

DNA evidence proves men not guilty of killing US rap star, lawyer says

XXXTentacion was shot dead during a 2018 robbery outside a Florida motorcycle shop.

Michael Boatwright denies murder (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Expand

Michael Boatwright denies murder (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

By Terry Spencer, AP

A lawyer for a man accused of gunning down rising rap star XXXTentacion during a 2018 robbery outside a Florida motorcycle shop has told a jury that DNA evidence proves his client and another man are innocent.

Joseph Kimok gave the final defence closing argument in the trial of three men accused of first-degree murder, saying that while the singer struggled with his killers before being shot and DNA was found on the body and on a stolen necklace, it was not from his client – 28-year-old Michael Boatwright.

