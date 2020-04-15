DJ Jazzy Jeff discusses his severe coronavirus symptoms in call with Will Smith

DJ Jazzy Jeff has said that he “didn’t remember the next 10 days” after displaying symptoms for coronavirus.

In a video call with his long-time collaborator Will Smith, the musician said that he developed pneumonia in both his lungs.

The DJ, whose real name is Jeffrey Townes, told Smith in a Snap Originals interview on YouTube that he started “coming down with something” after returning from a trip.

He added: “Got into bed, didn’t remember the next 10 days.”

He said that his other symptoms included a temperature that “reached about 103”, chills and a loss of his sense of smell and taste.

Speaking about the pandemic, Jeff added: “People think we are at the end and I think we are really at the beginning.”

Smith told his friend that the incident was “scary”, adding: “Lynette [Jeff’s wife] doesn’t panic and she called me with the panic virus.”

He joked that he “immediately” called another DJ, D-Nice, “to see if he would be available”.

Jeff and Smith enjoyed a string of hits together in the 1980s and 1990s.

Last week Jeff posted a video on social media dispelling rumours that he had ended up in a critical condition in intensive care after contracting Covid-19.

“Don’t believe everything you hear on the internet because a lot of it wasn’t true,” he said.

“I really was sick though.”

Jeff is one of a number of famous faces who have either tested positive or displayed symptoms for coronavirus.

These include JK Rowling, Pink, Idris Elba and Tom Hanks.

