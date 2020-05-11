DJ Diplo reveals he has become a father for the third time

DJ Diplo revealed he has become a father for the third time after welcoming a son during lockdown (Ian West/PA)

DJ Diplo has revealed he has become a father for the third time after welcoming a son during lockdown.

The US music producer, 41, said model and former Miss Universe contestant Jevon King gave birth to a boy, with both mother and child “super healthy and happy”.

Diplo said he is yet to meet the newborn due to quarantine rules in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Alongside a video of the baby, named Pace, Diplo wrote on Instagram: “So I had an entire ass baby during quarantine. I was hesitant to post him because not only does he already had a better haircut than me.

“But also because I havent met him yet since we are separated by a million miles and closed borders. His name is Pace, he and his mommy are super healthy and happy and I’m going to meet them as soon as we turn a corner on this world shutdown.”

Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, already shares sons Lockett and Lazer, with former partner Kathryn Lockhart.

Trinidadian model King, 30, announced she had given given birth on March 20, but did not confirm the identity of the father.

Diplo said on Sunday – Mother’s Day in the US – he was the father.

PA Media