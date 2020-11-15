Divine inspiration: singer Tolü Makay on growing up in the Pentecostal church and finding her voice

'Singing has always followed me," says Tolü Makay, Nigerian-born Irish singer who has just released her debut EP, Being. "My mom, she said she could tell when I was happy or sad, depending on when I was singing. It was the way I expressed myself. You need to understand how shy I was," she adds with a laugh. "I couldn't talk! Even within the family, I was very shy. I used to say I had teeth like Nanny McPhee. Going through primary school and secondary school, I used to talk like this," - she puts her hand in front of her mouth (we're Zooming), covering it so that I can see only her nose and eyes - "and this was how I laughed. That was already me blocking myself… Those were things that I had to unlearn gradually."

Knowing this makes listening to Tolü singing all the more amazing. She has a voice that is pure and true and filled with years of experience that, still in her early 20s, she couldn't possibly have lived, and yet the echo is there (one of her teachers used to say, "you have such an old soul"). There are hints of Nina Simone, Amy Winehouse, Billie Holiday, Beyoncé.

Tolü may be young in years but it has been a remarkable journey for her to get to this point. Being, she says, is about "taking account of my life and my journey. It was a gift to myself, and to people that are like me. Motivating people to realise that if you don't have faith in yourself, you're not going to go far."

Tolü moved here from Nigeria when she was five. "My dad brought me and my younger brother. My mum was already here with my younger sister; I don't know how long my mum was here before us - she was in Direct Provision for a few years. But she wanted us to be comfortable, so she got herself situated by the time we got to Ireland." The family lived first in Wexford, then Waterford; eventually they settled down in Tullamore, and Tolü went to various different schools. "My mum wanted to see where I would do best. My childhood feels like constant change, going from one place to another just to see where we fit in, where we could have a place to call home."

Tolu on stage. Singing in church taught her how to perform 'without knowing what performing was'

Tolu on stage. Singing in church taught her how to perform 'without knowing what performing was'

Amid the moving, the local Pentecostal church was a constant; a fixed point. "It was more than a church," Tolü says. "It was a family, a community, a place to go. My life was structured with religion in it. Mondays were prayer meetings at the house. Sunday was church, Saturday was choir rehearsal, Friday was night vigils, Wednesday was something else…"

The church was also a musical education. "That's my earliest memory of singing, with the choir. But after a while, I stopped, because it was a mandatory thing, and if it's a thing I'm forced to do, I'm not going to enjoy it."

As a child, Tolü had no real idea of how exceptional her voice is. "You don't really realise it until somebody outside that family circle tells you. So I was about 10 and there was a lady, a voice coach, and she came into school to teach. She asked all of us to sing Happy Birthday individually, and it came to my turn and I sang and she said, 'Oh my god, wow, your voice…' and I was like, 'What? It's just Happy Birthday…!'"

And yet, Tolü stopped singing for several years. Partly because she stopped going to the church choir, perhaps more because of unhappy times at secondary school. "I went to boarding school for two years. I didn't like it there. I was a really shy kid. I didn't have a voice. I didn't know how to speak up for myself, and when you're like that, bullying happens. I was very shut down. I didn't sing for years."

The school, for some unknown reason, "instead of using my first name, they used Elizabeth. So I felt very detached…" Tolü says. When I ask why the school would do such a thing, she shrugs. "It was easier." By which she means, it was an easier name to say. But it wasn't her name. "Being a kid, not having my own voice, I accepted it. I didn't say anything against it but when I left and went into Tullamore College, I made sure to let people know my name is Tolü. With Nigerians, our name is a very important aspect to our being; of who you are, who you're going to become. My full name means 'All Glory Be To God' and 'Don't be in a rush for wealth'."

Tullamore College is where she began to shine. "Until my brother came in, I was the only black kid in the entire school. But honestly, that college, it was so accepting, it challenged everyone equally in how we accept people. That was the first time I felt welcome. I made friends, friends I still have. I was able to express myself a lot more. And I started doing [singing] competitions."

Why, and how, does she think she found a way to break out of her shyness? "In Tullamore, a lot of the black families, I think, found community within ourselves. If my mum wasn't around, I knew that I could go to my aunty - I mean a female family friend. I knew that no matter where I was, I was ok and someone was looking after me. The church was a really huge aspect of my life as well, that was another community I could rely on. I was singing in the choir willingly from the age of about 14, because I found my faith in Christianity and that really gave me some form of purpose.

"Finding religion and singing in church," she continues, "it wasn't just singing; it was about the passion, the connection I had with spirituality. Having a gift that made other people connected to God; realising I had that gift gave me more reason to sing, and that opened up my confidence."

At the age of 15, Tolü was made assistant to the head choir mistress. She learned how to be in front of an audience. "It taught me how to perform without me knowing what performance was," she says. "I was so connected to what I was singing, because of the message it held and because of how I wanted to relate to other people. Understanding that element of performance definitely helps me in connecting with how I write my songs now, and the way I sing and perform, for other people to relate to my singing. If you don't believe in what you're singing » » how are other people going to believe it?"

After school, Tolü moved to Galway, to study psychology and philosophy at NUIG. "I was curious about the human mind and human behaviour and why we act the way we do. I know from myself, I'm quite introspective about anything that happens. I'm always trying to understand 'why?' - I'm kind of like the silent watcher," she laughs. "That's me."

In Galway, she joined a church and sang in the choir there, and then, in 2016, she entered a national gospel competition, Treasure Unravelled. "I won that," she says, "Happy! What came with that was a different side of music, one I didn't know. I got a one-year management contract; they help you release a track. That was very professional. Having to learn how to write and produce my own songs. I was able to go around Ireland and sing in different churches; that was part of the contract. That made me realise this could be a full-time thing. Before, it was just me singing because I love singing. Because it made me feel so happy. It really nourished me as a person - that's why; not for money or notice or for people to see me. But realising there was actually an organisation to help me, for other people to hear my voice, that's when I started looking at music differently."

By this stage, Tolü was in her last year at NUIG, combining studying with singing and travelling to churches. She also broke up with her partner of three years, "I was like… sh*t! I was by myself, on my own…" These things interfered with her studying to the point where she thought she'd fail her final exams. "The last semester, I wasn't even in class. But I got a 2:1. I thought, 'If I hadn't let this break-up upset me, I could have got a 1:1!' I was so upset about that!"

It was enough to get her into Trinity, for a two-year post-grad in psychology, but she couldn't keep going with it. "Thank god for SUSI [Student Universal Support Ireland] because my mom wasn't able to afford my college life, so SUSI helped in that regard. I got the full one for four years so I didn't have to work to pay my rent for the first year of the post-grad." In the second year, however, "I was working part-time, in college full-time, doing music full-time… It was too much. I had to drop out."

In 2019 she went to work in Accenture, and then Google. She also released two tracks, Reflection and Goodbye, a gorgeous soul anthem that is a timely reminder "to let go of the negative people or energy around you". The response, she says, "was really good. Goodbye has 800,000 streams on Spotify."

And yet, that was a tough time. "Even though I had got the job [at Google], I knew within myself I didn't feel fulfilled or happy. The money is amazing, but it taught me that money isn't what will bring me joy. To a certain extent," she laughs, agreeing that, "lack of money doesn't bring joy either. At first it was, wow, people rejoicing around you, but within yourself you feel so numb. That was a year of numbness, and trying to figure out what the hell it is I wanted. I had two episodes where I just kind of broke down mentally."

What brought this on? "I was doing too much. I was having three or four hours sleep each night because I was working, trying to record music, rehearsing with my band… On top of that, I had an iron deficiency. I didn't know I was burnt out." And so she decided to "try music at least for a year". She saved as much as she could, left the corporate world, and moved home to Tullamore. The result so far is the exquisite Being.

Live music has been one of the worst-hit industries through the Covid-19 pandemic, and the arguments around this have been largely economic. But for Tolü, it's far more than that. "When I sing in church, it feels like heaven just opens. When I perform, it's the same feeling. Which is why it hurts that there are no gigs, because of Covid-19. I've been doing some live streams, being part of Irish Women In Harmony, doing collaborations, but if you only sing to a camera, you're not experiencing the transference of energy in a room. You have to look within yourself, and when you do that, it takes out so much from you, energy-wise."

These days, Tolü's relationship with the church is more distant, but her sense of spirituality is intact. "I still respect the church. My background with Christianity and religion, that's what formed my morality, my sense of justice. That gave me a very good balance of understanding what it means to love your neighbour as you love yourself. Those are very important, integral things I've taken away from religion. But the type of person I am, being very inquisitive, I want more depth, I want more understanding. So with that, I had to step away from the church. I took a step back and started singing my own songs, about my own experiences. But I still have the same sense of spirituality, the same sense that there is a higher power that I don't understand. Because when I sing, I still feel that." l

Find Tolü Makay's music, including her EP 'Being' on Spotify and Apple Music; Instagram: @tolu_makay

