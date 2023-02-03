| 11.1°C Dublin

Disgraced paedophile pop star Gary Glitter freed from jail

The glam rock singer was jailed in 2015 for sexually abusing three schoolgirls.

Disgraced pop star Gary Glitter, pictured in 2015 (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

By Flora Thompson, PA Home Affairs Correspondent

Disgraced pop star Gary Glitter has been freed from prison after serving half of his 16-year sentence for sex crimes.

The paedophile glam rock singer – who had a string of chart hits in the 1970s – was jailed in 2015 for sexually abusing three schoolgirls.

