Diana Ross to release first studio album in 15 years

Diana Ross has announced her first album of new music in 15 years.

The soul star, 77, will release Thank You, a collection of 13 songs recorded in her home studio, in autumn.

The former Supremes member, whose hits include I’m Coming Out, Love Hangover and Upside Down, last released a studio album in October 2006.

Expand Close Thank You by Diana Ross (Decca Records/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Thank You by Diana Ross (Decca Records/PA)

Ross said: “This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time.”

She added: “I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice you hear my heart.”

The US star enlisted high-profile songwriters for the project, including Jack Antonoff, who has worked with artists including Lorde and Lana Del Rey, Sam Smith collaborator Jimmy Napes, and Rihanna co-writer Prince Charlez.

Thank You will be Ross’s first album on Decca Records, the British label established in 1929 and home to Dame Shirley Bassey and Andrea Bocelli.

Expand Close Florence Ballard, Mary Wilson and Diana Ross of The Supremes (PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Florence Ballard, Mary Wilson and Diana Ross of The Supremes (PA)

Track names on the album include If The World Just Danced, In Your Heart, Let’s Do It, I Still Believe and Come Together.

Alongside Dusty Springfield, Aretha Franklin, Martha Reeves and Dionne Warwick, Ross is considered one of the original pop divas of the 1960s.

She rose to fame in girl group The Supremes, before launching her solo career as a disco singer in the 1980s.

Her back catalogue includes hits such as Baby Love, Upside Down and I’m Coming Out.

At the Grammy Awards in 2019, Ross gave a special performance to mark her 75th birthday.

She was also handed a Lifetime Achievement Grammy in 2012 for her lengthy career, which began when she joined The Primettes aged 15.

The title track and first single, Thank You, will be available for streaming and download on June 17.