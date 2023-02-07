| 6.3°C Dublin

Close

Designer Stella McCartney and rock singer Skin to be honoured at Windsor Castle

McCartney famously designed the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding reception dress and Team GB’s uniforms for the London 2012 Olympics.

McCartney famously designed the Duchess of Sussex&rsquo;s wedding reception dress and Team GB&rsquo;s uniforms for the London 2012 Olympics (PA) Expand

Close

McCartney famously designed the Duchess of Sussex&rsquo;s wedding reception dress and Team GB&rsquo;s uniforms for the London 2012 Olympics (PA)

McCartney famously designed the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding reception dress and Team GB’s uniforms for the London 2012 Olympics (PA)

McCartney famously designed the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding reception dress and Team GB’s uniforms for the London 2012 Olympics (PA)

By Matilda Head, PA

Fashion designer Stella McCartney and rock singer Skin will be among those receiving honours at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

McCartney famously designed the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding reception dress and Team GB’s uniforms for the London 2012 Olympics.

Most Watched

Privacy