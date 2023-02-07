Designer Stella McCartney and rock singer Skin to be honoured at Windsor Castle

Fashion designer Stella McCartney and rock singer Skin will be among those receiving honours at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

McCartney famously designed the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding reception dress and Team GB’s uniforms for the London 2012 Olympics.

The 51-year-old, who champions environmentally friendly garment production with no animal products, will collect her CBE for services to fashion and sustainability after being recognised in the Queen’s 2022 Birthday Honours.

Deborah Dyer, also known as Skin, will be made an OBE for services to music (PA)

Deborah Dyer, also known as Skin, will be made an OBE for services to music (PA)

She previously received an OBE for services to fashion and will receive her honour alongside Sir Nicholas Coleridge, chairman of the V&A museum.

Sir Nicholas, 65, who co-chaired the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee pageant, was awarded a Knight Bachelor for services to museums, publishing and the creative industries in the 2022 Birthday Honours list.

British rock singer Deborah Dyer, best known by her stage name Skin, will be made an OBE for services to music.

The lead vocalist of Skunk Anansie, best known for hit single Weak, was awarded the honour in the Queen’s 2021 Birthday Honours.

Peter Usborne, left, with the Queen Consort (PA)

Peter Usborne, left, with the Queen Consort (PA)

Dyer, 55, who starred in the first series of ITV’s The Masked Singer in 2020, said being made an OBE was “not bad for a skinny black girl from Brixton who fell in love with rock and roll”.

Peter Usborne, founder of Private Eye and Usborne Books, and Catherine Mallyon, executive director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, will be made CBEs.