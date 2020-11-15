Des O’Connor’s prolific career in music

Des O’Connor, who has died aged 88, enjoyed a prolific career in music which saw him top the singles chart and release 36 albums.

The entertainer’s debut single Careless Hands was released in 1967 and proved to be an instant hit, rising to number six in the charts.

The following year this was followed up with I Pretend, which was to be his only chart-topping release.

His album of the same name was also a success, peaking at number eight in the rankings.

The record was to be his biggest album chart success, according to the Official Charts Company.

In total, O’Connor had four top 10 singles throughout the 60s, 70s and 80s after One, Two, Three O’Leary and The Skye Boat Song, which he recorded as a duet with Roger Whittaker, also proved to be hits.

Other releases including Dick-A-Dum-Dum, Loneliness and The Tip Of My Fingers all made it into the top 20 of the UK singles chart.

Despite appearing in a 1975 Morecambe and Wise sketch which joked that he could not sing, O’Connor continued to have success with his music alongside his career in television.

In 1980 his album Just For You climbed to number 17 in the charts, followed by Des O’Connor Now in 1984, which came in at number 24.

His other album releases included 1970’s With Love, Sing A Favourite Song from 1972 and Portrait in 1992.

In 2001 he released A Tribute To The Crooners, which featured covers by the entertainer of songs by stars including Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole and Herman Hupfeld.

