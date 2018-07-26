Demi Lovato performance cancelled as singer recovers from suspected overdose

An upcoming performance by Demi Lovato has been cancelled as the singer recovers from a suspected overdose.

The American star, 25, was due to perform alongside singer-songwriter Jason Mraz at a charity gig in Toronto, Canada, on Sunday but organisers have now said it will not go ahead.

Live Nation tweeted the news and said tickets will automatically be refunded.

In light of recent news, the RBCxMusic benefit concert for Kids Help Phone ft. Demi Lovato & Jason Mraz on Sunday at RBC Echo Beach has been cancelled. Tix will automatically be refunded.



Live Nation will continue to support RBCxMusic’s ongoing initiatives w/ Kids Help Phone. — Live Nation Ontario (@LiveNationON) July 25, 2018

Mraz added: “Dear Friends, Due to circumstances beyond our control, we will not be playing in Toronto this weekend. My sincerest apologies to my fans and to the fans of Demi Lovato. We wish her good health & recovery.”

Dear Friends,

Due to circumstances beyond our control, we will not be playing in Toronto this weekend. My sincerest apologies to my fans and to the fans of Demi Lovato. We wish her good health & recovery.

It comes after Lovato was taken to hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

American celebrity gossip website TMZ first reported emergency services had been called to her home in the Hollywood Hills and a representative for Lovato later said she was awake and with family.

Lovato was a child star and found fame on the TV series Barney & Friends before appearing in the Disney Channel film Camp Rock.

She has since gone on to be a multi-platinum pop star with hits such as Sorry Not Sorry, Skyscraper and Heart Attack.

After news of her being taken to hospital broke, the hashtag #PrayForDemi started trending on Twitter and stars including Ariana Grande, Joe Jonas and Ellen DeGeneres tweeted messages of support.

