Demi Lovato is planning to 'do whatever it takes' to get sober following apparent overdose - sources

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer was rushed to hospital last week after she reportedly took a mysterious substance and was found unconscious in her home, and has been in the medical facility for over a week after becoming “physically sick” whilst she was there.

It was reported earlier this week that Demi, 25, would be discharged in the coming days, and sources have now said the star is planning to “do whatever it takes” to get sober following the incident.

An insider told 'Entertainment Tonight,: "Demi has been in the hospital for over a week because she needed to be monitored by a medical professional. During her time in the hospital, she became physically sick, and the doctors wanted to make sure they kept a close eye on her until they were certain she was fine to be released.

"Her and her team need to decide what is the best decision for Demi once she leaves the hospital. Demi has told the people close to her that she is serious about her sobriety, and plans to do whatever it takes to maintain a healthy lifestyle moving forward.”

Demi was previously sober for six years - following a past battle with addiction that saw her enter rehab in 2010 - but revealed in her new track ‘Sober’ in June that she had relapsed.

Family members were keen to send Demi to rehab as soon as she’s discharged from hospital, but despite claims she is now on board with the plans, sources reported earlier this week that she hadn’t been told yet.

They said: People in contact with her have not even broached the subject of rehab, because she's still not out of the woods after her overdose a week ago. Doctors are not even predicting when she might get out of the hospital, so there's still time to discuss. We have no idea how she will receive the message that she desperately needs rehab. We just don't know where her head is at."

