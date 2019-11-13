Demi Lovato appears to have confirmed a new romance with model Austin Wilson.

Demi Lovato appears to confirm new romance with tattooed model

The singer posted a black and white picture of herself with Wilson, his arm around her shoulder as he plants a kiss on her cheek.

In the caption, the 27-year-old music star simply wrote “My (heart)…”

Wilson also posted a picture of himself with Lovato, a full-colour snap showing off his bright pink hairstyle.

With his arm around her in their selfie – a different picture – he wrote: “My love.”

Little is known about the American pop star’s new partner, although his Instagram page is full of modelling snaps, including some for the clothing brand For Those Who Sin.

Wilson is heavily tattooed and until recently sported a crop of bright blond hair, and he has just under 40,000 followers on his social media page.

Until recently, Lovato was romantically linked to former The Bachelorette star Mike Johnson.

The pair are reported to have gone on a string of dates, but People magazine reported in mid-October that their brief romance was over.

Former Disney star Lovato, whose hits include Sorry Not Sorry and Heart Attack, was recently confirmed to be starring alongside the likes of Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan in upcoming Netflix comedy Eurovision.

