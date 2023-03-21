| 11.1°C Dublin

Def Leppard drummer recovering from attack outside hotel

Police arrested a 19-year-old man, but said they do not have a motive for the attack.

Rick Allen of Def Leppard (Alamy/PA) Expand

Rick Allen of Def Leppard (Alamy/PA)

By Associated Press

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he is recovering from an attack earlier this month outside a Florida hotel.

Allen, who was in Florida to perform at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, was attacked while taking a smoking break outside the Four Seasons hotel on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

