Eighties classics from Madonna’s back catalogue are amongst her most popular hits in the year she turns 60, figures from Deezer have shown.

Eighties classics from Madonna’s back catalogue are amongst her most popular hits in the year she turns 60, figures from Deezer have shown.

Deezer reveals Madonna’s most streamed songs as she turns 60

Tracks from around 30 years ago are currently dominating the star’s Top 10 list on the personal music streaming platform.

The Queen of Pop’s summery hit Holiday (1983) is her most streamed song of 2018 so far.

Other Eighties tracks to make the Top 10 include Like A Prayer, Like A Virgin, La Isla Bonita, Into The Groove, Papa Don’t Preach and Material Girl.

As well as revealing the nation’s favourite Madonna songs, Deezer looked at listening figures ahead of the star’s landmark birthday on August 16.

It showed that the Madonna playlists that get the most streams are 80s Party Hits and Road Trip Sing-A-Long.

Of the people streaming her songs, 57% are male and 43% are female.

London is the city in which the singer gets streamed the most.

The research also showed that Madonna’s tunes enjoyed a surge of 50% on the day that her cameo in the music video for Ariana Grande’s God Is A Woman premiered.

Press Association