Deep Blue Something vow to keep playing 90s hit Breakfast At Tiffany’s

Deep Blue Something’s Todd Pipes has promised fans the band will always play their worldwide hit Breakfast At Tiffany’s.

The Texas-based group rocketed to fame following the success of the single in 1995, when it topped charts around the globe including in the UK.

Whereas other artists have grown tired of performing some of their biggest hits – including Radiohead’s aversion to Creep and Madonna’s dislike of Like A Virgin – Pipes said he is proud of the song and has no plans to stop playing it.

He told the Press Association: “It took us a little while to appreciate it for this but it still gives us an immense amount of opportunity.

“If we were a brand new band, or the record just came out today and we were enjoying the amount of exposure and success that Breakfast At Tiffany’s gets right now, we would embrace it. We would be out there on tour promoting it. And it’s been that way for a long time.

“For us to not appreciate it, I think that seems kind of silly because it does give you so much opportunity. It’s really still because of that song. The other stuff gets played too and that’s awesome, but we do appreciate it for that.”

Pipes added: “We’re always going to play it – it’s fun, when everyone’s singing along. I don’t care how many times we’ve played it, it’s still fun.”

Deep Blue Something are returning to the UK for a mini tour, their first time performing on this side of the Atlantic in more than 20 years.

The band will appear in London, Bristol, Newcastle, Manchester, Nottingham and Swansea and Pipes said the band want to make up for lost time having only appeared before British fans twice.

He said: “This tour for us is kind of like, after all this time, saying thank you for all the support over the years despite our not being there.”

