De La Soul co-founder Trugoy the Dove dies aged 54

Sampling everyone from Johnny Cash and Steely Dan to Hall & Oates, De La Soul signalled the beginning of alternative hip-hop.

By Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press

David Jude Jolicoeur, known widely as Trugoy the Dove and one of the founding members of hip hop trio De La Soul, has died aged 54.

His representative Tony Ferguson confirmed the reports on Sunday. No other information was immediately available.

