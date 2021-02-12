| 3°C Dublin

David Gray: ‘Hearing about the Skelligs fired my imagination. I was fascinated by the idea of these monks trying to get closer to God’

The Manchester-born singer has always had a deep connection with Ireland and his new album was inspired by the solitude and beauty of the famous Kerry islands

David Gray is immensely proud of his new album, the beautiful and slow-burning Skellig. Photo: Gavin Batty Expand

John Meagher Twitter Email

David Gray apologises in advance of our Zoom interview getting underway. “If at some point I seem to have Tourette’s, don’t worry,” he says.

The reason why he may start effing and blinding all of a sudden is to do with his two dogs, who seem to be in excitable mood and are in the same book-lined room as him in his Hampstead, London home.

The warning turns out not to be necessary. The dogs — Frank, a Brussels griffon, and Molly, a border terrier — are every bit as quiet as Gray is animated. He is about to release his 12th album — the beautiful and slow-burning Skellig — and he’s immensely proud of it.

