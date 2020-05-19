David Gilmour has ‘banned’ me from Pink Floyd’s website, Roger Waters says

Roger Waters has accused his former bandmate David Gilmour of banning him from using Pink Floyd’s website (Victoria Jones/PA)

Roger Waters has accused his former bandmate David Gilmour of banning him from using Pink Floyd’s website to promote his work.

Waters left the influential prog rock group in acrimonious circumstances in 1985, launching unsuccessful legal action against the other members to stop them using the band’s name without him.

The group – Waters, Gilmour, Nick Mason and the late Richard Wright – reunited for Live 8 in 2005.

An announcement from me. And when I mention the @pinkfloyd website, I also mean the Facebook page and all the rest. pic.twitter.com/x9T8CIAAMp — Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) May 19, 2020

In a video shared on social media, Waters, 76, said he convened a “sort of Camp David” for the surviving members of the band in London last year and “proposed all kinds of measures to get past this awful impasse that we have and the predicament we found ourselves in.”

However, according to Waters, “it bore no fruit, I’m sorry to say”.

Waters then bemoaned what he claims is his lack of access to Pink Floyd’s millions of social media followers, saying he wished the accounts would feature his recently released, socially-distanced version of the song Mother.

He said: “Nothing from me is on the website. I am banned by David Gilmour from the website.”

Waters added: “David thinks he owns it. I think he thinks because I left the band in 1985 that he owns Pink Floyd, that he is Pink Floyd and that I’m irrelevant and that I should keep my mouth shut.

“We’re all welcome to our opinions.” Waters is calling for “equal access” to Pink Floyd’s social media following.

Waters said there had been “rumblings and grumblings” from fans unhappy about watching Polly Samson, novelist and wife of Gilmour, “year after year, month after month, day after day” on Pink Floyd’s social media channels.

The video ended with Waters urging fans to stay safe amid the pandemic.

Gilmour has been contacted for comment.

Pink Floyd were formed in London in 1965 and are one of the biggest-selling groups ever.

Their best-known albums include The Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here and The Wall.

PA Media