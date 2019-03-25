David Furnish pays birthday tribute to ‘incomparable’ husband Sir Elton John

David Furnish has paid tribute to his husband Sir Elton John on his 72nd birthday.

The film producer shared a photograph of the singing superstar on Instagram in which he can be seen wearing gold-trimmed trousers and tailcoat and gold shoes.

He wrote: “A very Happy Birthday to my incomparable husband.

“You never cease to amaze me with your indefatigable zest for living and your boundless heart.

“I love sharing my life with you. Thank-you for all that you do for our world. I love you.”

The couple have been together for more than 25 years and have two sons, Elijah, six, and Zachary, eight.

They were among the first couples to form a civil partnership in the UK in 2005 and got married in December 2014, on the ninth anniversary of their civil partnership.

A film about Sir Elton’s life, starring Taron Egerton as the singer, is due to be released in May.

Press Association