David Bowie’s handwritten lyrics for The Jean Genie make £57,000 at auction

The lyrics were originally gifted to a superfan by the Ziggy Stardust legend.

David Bowie (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

A set of David Bowie’s handwritten lyrics for his track The Jean Genie have sold for £57,000 at auction.

The lyrics, dated 1972, were originally given by Bowie to superfan and founder of the David Bowie fan club Neal Peters.

