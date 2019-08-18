Entertainment Music

Sunday 18 August 2019

Dave Grohl spotted with bottle of Buckfast after Glasgow gig

The Foo Fighters frontman played with his band at Bellahouston Park.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who was spotted with a bottle of Buckfast (Yui Mok/PA)
By Alistair Mason, PA

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was spotted with a bottle of Buckfast after playing a gig in Glasgow.

The former Nirvana star and his band played a gig for Summer Sessions at Bellahouston Park on Saturday.

WOW. Thank you @foofighters For the best gig of our life’s. 🖤🖤 What an amazing experience. THANK YOU TO everyone for...

Posted by The Van T's on Sunday, August 18, 2019

Afterwards he was caught on video clutching a bottle of Buckfast, the high-alcohol tonic wine which has become notoriously popular in parts of Scotland.

In the video, captured by Chloe Van Thomson from Glasgow band the Van Ts, Grohl says: “I wasn’t going to leave this city without at least one bottle of this.”

He then raises the bottle to his lips – although the top remained firmly on during the video so it remains unclear whether he actually gave it a try.

Foo Fighters have a number of gigs and festival appearances coming up in the UK and Ireland, including a show in Dublin and slots at Reading and Leeds festivals.

PA Media

