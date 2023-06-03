Dave Fanning backs Independent.ie best Irish album of all time – despite ‘one of worst concerts in my life’

Veteran broadcaster and music journalist Dave Fanning has backed the Irish Independent’s choice for the best Irish album of all time.

The definitive list of the 50 greatest Irish albums – as chosen by the Irish Independent’s unprecedented poll of more than 100 musicians, producers, promoters, broadcasters, critics, publicists, podcasters and industry insiders – was published today.

Loveless by My Bloody Valentine

Loveless, by My Bloody Valentine came out on top by some distance on points.

The band — comprising Kevin Shields and fellow Dubliner Colm Ó Cíosóig and English musicians Bilinda Butcher and Debbie Googe – released the album more than 30 years ago.

Speaking on the Anton Savage Show on Newstalk, Fanning said it would be his number one choice also.

"Funny enough, even though I was not one of the judges here, it'd be Loveless by My Bloody Valentine. I think it's astonishing,” he said.

"It's a beautiful noise. I did go and see them live, it was one of the worst concerts I’ve seen in my life… but Loveless, from 1991, it’s absolutely amazing and it’s all to do with sonics, certainly nothing to do with the lyrics – you don’t hear any, the voice is just another instrument – and a lot pitch bending and we all like a bit of pitch bending.”

"This is just the most beautiful noise album I’ve ever heard in my life. Honestly, Loveless is just brilliant. It deserves to be number one and I think it is the best Irish album. So, whoever the judges are… I 100pc agree,” he added.

Fanning also joked that he was going to “send a letter into the Independent” to complain about Westlife’s omission from the list.