Daniel O’Donnell cancels fan meet-and-greets over Covid concerns

To celebrate his upcoming 60th birthday, Daniel O'Donnell has released an album called '60', featuring 15 new songs. Photo: David Conachy

DANIEL O’DONNELL has revealed he will not be able to greet fans after shows.

The popular singer is known around the world for his relationship with fans. He often meets them after concerts for pictures and a chat.

However, Mr O’Donnell’s management has informed fans that he will not be able to meet them personally after upcoming shows in both America and the UK.

A spokesperson for the singer's management said: "Due to health and safety reasons relating to Covid-19, Daniel will not be able to have his usual post-show meet and greet.

Read More

"We regret having to make this decision, but it is just not possible at this time."

The Donegal star was known to spend hours after shows chatting with fans and knew many of them personally by their names from over the years.

The spokesperson added that Mr O’Donnell, along with his band and crew, will play upcoming tours of the UK and USA in a “bubble“ to keep everyone in the group safe.

"We trust you understand, and we all look forward to the day when we can all meet again after the show, when things return to normal," added the spokesperson.

Video of the Day

Fans of Mr O’Donnell have inundated him on social media expressing their sadness that they cannot meet their idol after upcoming gigs.

The singer will reach a significant personal milestone in December, when he turns 60.

To celebrate, he has released an album called 60, featuring 15 new songs.

He said: "Well I suppose it's no big secret that 2021 is the year I will be 60. I wish it was called 21 but what can I do?"