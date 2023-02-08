| 5.8°C Dublin

Damian Lewis to perform with seven-piece band at Cheltenham Jazz Festival

The actor is expected to play tracks from his debut album, which is set to be released later this year.

Actor Damian Lewis is to perform with jazz outfit Kansas Smitty&rsquo;s at Cheltenham Jazz Festival (Joseph Lynn/PA)

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Damian Lewis is set to team up with jazz outfit Kansas Smitty’s to perform at Cheltenham Jazz Festival.

The 51-year-old British actor, best known for starring in TV dramas including Band Of Brothers and Homeland, is expected to play tracks from his debut album, which is set to be released later this year.

