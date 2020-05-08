Dame Vera Lynn to join nation’s rendition of We’ll Meet Again as UK marks VE Day

File photo of Dame Vera Lynn in the garden of the Savoy Hotel (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Dame Vera Lynn is to join the nation in singing her famous song We’ll Meet Again to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

The 103-year-old singer will sing the tune alongside her family from her home in East Sussex to mark the end of the Second World War.

Dame Vera will “raise a glass” and spend the day watching the VE Day celebrations on television, her daughter Virginia Lewis Jones said.

Asked if her mother would join in the nation’s rendition of We’ll Meet Again, Ms Lewis-Jones, told BBC Breakfast: “We’ll all be singing along as well, I understand in our village, everybody is going to be yelling out of their windows hoping that mummy will hear when the time comes.

“We have a very good community here, the whole village is going to be singing very loudly hoping she will hear them all.”

Dame Vera was said to be “completely surprised” when the Queen quoted the lyrics in her special televised address to the nation last month, when speaking about the challenges Britons were facing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Lewis-Jones said the song is still as poignant today as people across the UK are separated from their family and friends.

She said: “It is appropriate, it’s not exactly the same situation but people are apart and the meaning is the same as it was all those years ago, people must have some hope that they will all meet again at some point, and I think that’s extremely important.”

Ms Lewis Jones added: “She (Dame Vera) was completely surprised when Her Majesty mentioned it at the end of her speech but, as she said herself, it is still very important today.”

