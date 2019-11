Daddy Yankee to open reggaeton museum in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico reggaeton star Daddy Yankee is opening a museum in the US Caribbean territory that will be dedicated to his life and the music that made him famous.

The Daddy Yankee El Jefe Museum opens on Friday in Plaza de Las Americas in San Juan and will be free of charge.

The space of 8,000 square feet will feature the history of reggaeton starting in 1991 as well as the artist’s clothes, awards and memorabilia.

Daddy Yankee made the announcement in an Instagram post. He recently set a record at the Coliseo of Puerto Rico with 10 shows scheduled in December.

Among his best-known songs is Gasolina and Despacito, a collaboration with pop singer Luis Fonsi that became the most watched video ever on YouTube.

