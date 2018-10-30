Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has overtaken Selena Gomez to become the most followed user on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo overtakes Selena Gomez as most followed user on Instagram

The 33-year-old Portugal and Juventus player now leads the way on the social media platform with 144.4 million followers as of Monday evening, slightly ahead of Gomez’s 144.3 million.

Ronaldo posts regularly on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into his gruelling fitness routine as well as pictures of his family and of him on the pitch.

Last month Gomez, 26, announced she was taking a break from social media.

In a post on Instagram on September 24, the US popstar shared a selfie along with the caption: “Update: taking a social media break. Again.

“As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given.

“Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings.”

In an Instagram live video in September, Gomez said she did not care about her follower count, adding “none of this matters”.

Other celebrities with substantial Instagram followings include Ariana Grande on 132 million, Kim Kardashian West with 120 million and Beyonce on 119 million.

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, considered by many to be the only player to rival Ronaldo in world football, has 100 million followers.

Press Association