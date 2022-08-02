Creedence Clearwater Revival to release album and accompanying documentary

A Creedence Clearwater Revival album and accompanying documentary are set to be released later this year (Aaron Chown/PA)

A Creedence Clearwater Revival album and accompanying documentary concert film of the band’s 1970 Royal Albert Hall performance will be released later this year.

The rock band – consisting of John Fogerty on lead guitar and vocals, Tom Fogerty on rhythm guitar, Stu Cook on bass guitar and Doug Clifford on drums – performed at the prestigious London venue in April 1970, two years before they split.

More than 50 years on from the performance, record label Craft Recordings has confirmed a restored album, Creedence Clearwater Revival At The Royal Albert Hall, will now be released alongside a documentary concert film, Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival At The Royal Albert Hall.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

The film will be narrated by American actor Jeff Bridges and directed by Grammy award-winner Bob Smeaton – who wrote The Beatles Anthology, a documentary television series following the career of The Beatles.

Featuring the performance in its entirety, the recording will include many of the band’s hits such as Fortunate Son, Proud Mary and Bad Moon Rising.

The record will be available as a standalone album on CD, cassette tape, 180-gram vinyl and on digital platforms.

After spending around 50 years in storage, the original multitrack tapes have been restored and mixed by the team responsible for projects including the Beatles’ 50th-anniversary editions of Abbey Road and Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, as well as audio for the Sir Elton John biopic Rocketman and Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back series.

Creedence Clearwater Revival At The Royal Albert Hall will be released concurrently with the documentary concert feature film and will takes viewers from the band’s earliest years together in California through their rise to fame.

Featuring previously unseen footage, the film culminates with the band’s show at the Royal Albert Hall, which took place shortly after The Beatles announced their break-up, and will be released on September 16.

In 1980, Fantasy Records released a live album by the band, mistakenly titled The Royal Albert Hall Concert. However it was quickly discovered that the audio was actually from an earlier show at the Oakland Coliseum in California.

The label subsequently stickered the album with correctional information and renamed the January 1970 Oakland Coliseum performance as The Concert for later production runs.

Video of the Day

A super deluxe edition box set, which includes both the album and the film, will be released by Craft Recordings on November 14.