Covid-19 guidance huge relief for music industry, says trade association

The Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA) has welcomed guidance that non-essential stores could reopen next month, calling it a “huge relief” for the music industry.

The Government has outlined plans in which shops selling clothes, shoes, books, electronics and music are allowed to resume business on June 15.

Kim Bayley, chief executive of the trade association, said: “This is fantastic news. June 15 will be a banner day for the entire music industry.

Expand Close Crowds on Record Store Day (David Parry/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Crowds on Record Store Day (David Parry/PA)

“High street stores are the lifeblood of the music business.

“The past 10 weeks have been devastating for record stores and music fans alike, so it is a huge relief that an end is now in sight.”

The ERA represents retailers and digital services offering music, video and games, and organises the annual Record Store Day, which has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will now be spread across three Saturdays – August 29, September 26 and October 24 – to give the largest number of stores a chance to participate.

PA Media