Court hearing examining Britney Spears’ finances delayed

A hearing to examine the finances of Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship has been delayed.

Lawyers had been expected to discuss details of the pop superstar’s estimated 60 million dollar (about £43 million) estate, which is overseen jointly by her father and a private wealth management firm.

Spears’ finances and personal affairs have been controlled by a contentious legal agreement since 2008 after her life publicly unravelled.

Britney Spears' life and career came under renewed scrutiny following the release of an acclaimed documentary (Yui Mok/PA)

Britney Spears' life and career came under renewed scrutiny following the release of an acclaimed documentary (Yui Mok/PA)

Spears, 39, has attempted to oust her father Jamie from his role, telling the court she was afraid of him and would not return to the stage while he remained co-conservator.

During a brief hearing at Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, judge Brenda Penny agreed to postpone the hearing into Britney’s finances to April 27.

Both Spears’ parents – Jamie and her mother Lynne Spears – attended the hearing virtually while a crowd of #FreeBritney supporters marched outside the court building.

The singer was represented by her lawyer, Samuel D Ingham III. Mr Ingham confirmed he would be filing a petition to make Jodi Montgomery’s role as conservator for the Spears’ personal affairs permanent.

Montgomery, a care professional, is currently a temporary appointment.

Jamie, 68, previously controlled both his daughter’s financial and personal affairs but stepped down from the latter role due to health reasons.

The life and career of Spears, one of the world’s biggest pop stars, came under renewed scrutiny following the release of an acclaimed documentary last month.

Framing Britney Spears examined her meteoric rise and dramatic fall after she had a public breakdown in the mid-2000s.

A conservatorship is a complex legal agreement usually used to control the affairs of the very old or ill, including those with dementia who are deemed unable to look after themselves.

Some fans of mother-of-two Britney – including those in the #FreeBritney movement – believe she should be freed of the conservatorship.

However, her father’s lawyers argue his astute management of her estate saved her from financial ruin.

