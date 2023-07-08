Country singer Nathan Carter: ‘I was happiest at the Fleadh Cheoil every summer when I was growing up.. I won it when I was 15’

The singer on what he’d say to Elvis, watching property shows and being a terrible cook

Born in Liverpool, Nathan Carter was playing the accordion at age four and moved to Ireland when he was 18. He released his first country and western album in 2007 and had major success with chart-topping single Wagon Wheel. He has recorded more than a dozen albums and lives in Co Fermanagh.​

What’s your earliest memory?

Sitting on the worktop in the kitchen and singing Are You Lonesome Tonight by Elvis at the age of two. My granddad taught me a load of old songs and that was the first song I sang.

When and where were you happiest?

At the Fleadh Cheoil every summer when I was growing up, surrounded by music and family. That was our annual holiday every year. I won it when I was 15, singing, and I came third when I was about 11, playing the accordion.

What is your biggest fear?

Rats and spiders — I absolutely detest them.

What’s your least, and your most, attractive trait?

I’d like to think that I’m very friendly with everyone who comes up and says ‘hello’ and I try and make as much time as possible for people. My least attractive trait is probably that I’m very impatient. My friends would call me ‘Impatient Carter’.

What trait do you deplore most in others?

I don’t like people being rude, especially to staff when they are working.

What’s the first thing you’d do if you were Taoiseach?

Cheaper housing is really crucial. I think there needs to be a massive push on that.

Who would you most like to go for a pint with?

Peter Kay, the comedian. I think he’s brilliant. I watch his shows all the time and saw him live a couple of months ago in Belfast and he was absolutely fantastic.

What is your most treasured possession?

My first accordion, which I got as a kid. It doesn’t really work to be honest, it’s more a sentimental item to keep, and it’s in my mam and dad’s house.

What’s your guiltiest pleasure?

It’s definitely chocolate. I have a serious weakness for sitting on the couch at night watching rubbish on the TV and eating chocolate.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

Life’s too short, live life to the full.

Do you believe in God and is there life after death?

I wouldn’t be a massively religious person but I think that there has to be something after death.

What’s your favourite word?

I tend to say ‘yes’ way too much to everything, especially when it comes to work.

What’s the last TV show you binge-watched?

The Grand Tour with Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond.

What advice would you give your 18-year-old self?

Don’t stress too much about your career. If it’s going to happen, it will happen but work as hard as you possibly can, which I think I probably did.

If you weren’t a professional singer, what would you like to do?

There’s two things that interest me outside of music, and that’s cars and property. I watch a lot of those shows like Location, Location, Location and Grand Designs. I love houses and projects like that so I’d probably be involved in something architectural and property-based.

If you could have a super power, what would it be?

I’d love to be able to be invisible for a day.

What song do you wish you had written? I Will Always Love You by Dolly Parton. I love the lyrics and the sentiment behind it. I haven’t met Dolly but would love to one day.

Tell us a secret?

I’m the worst cook you’ve probably ever come across. Like even if I make beans on toast, I generally burn the toast.

Who from the world of history or entertainment would you like to have met and what would you discuss with them?

I’d have loved to have met Elvis. I watched his film recently and I probably would have told him not to trust his manager, Colonel Parker, because he seemed to have been very harsh on him, kept him in America and wouldn’t let him travel.

What song would you like played at your funeral?

My Way by Frank Sinatra.

Nathan Carter’s new single ‘Dance with Everybody’ is available to stream and download. Details of his Irish summer tour are on his website, nathancartermusic.com