Country singer Naomi Judd dies aged 76

Judd rose to fame as part of the country music duo The Judds.

Naomi Judd has died age 76 (Chris Pizzello/PA) Expand

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

American country music singer Naomi Judd has died aged 76, her daughters Ashley and Wynonna Judd confirmed in a statement.

Judd found fame as part of country music duo The Judds, alongside her daughter Wynonna.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Ashley and Wynonna said: “Today, we sisters experienced a tragedy.

“We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.

“We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public.

“We are in unknown territory.”

Judd’s career spanned almost three decades and she was awarded a Grammy for country song of the year with the Judds’ hit Love Can Build A Bridge.

The Judds were due to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday and recently announced they would be going on tour together for the first time in over a decade.

